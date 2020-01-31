Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 656,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,109. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

