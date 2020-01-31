Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $382.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,188. The company has a market capitalization of $680.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

