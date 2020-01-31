Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Comerica posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Comerica stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

