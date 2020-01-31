Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.57. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 762.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,345,000 after acquiring an additional 48,161 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 872,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 512,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 165,053 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

