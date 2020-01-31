Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.95). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTK. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

PRTK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 14,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.82. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.