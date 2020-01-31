Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PAYX opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex has a 12 month low of $70.13 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.