Zacks: Brokerages Expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of CYOU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. 362,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,484. The firm has a market cap of $567.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 455,520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

