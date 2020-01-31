Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Chesapeake Energy reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders have purchased 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 262,441 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CHK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,099,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

