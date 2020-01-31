Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $605,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 81.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 216,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

