Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.17). Dare Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dare Bioscience.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on DARE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dare Bioscience comprises about 0.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Dare Bioscience has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.25.

Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

