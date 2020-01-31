Zacks: Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.12. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in LHC Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $215,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.97. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $149.80.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

