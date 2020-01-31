Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 438,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 71,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,138,000 after purchasing an additional 559,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

