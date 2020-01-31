Zacks: Brokerages Expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.66. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

QTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

In related news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $125,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 884,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 493,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

