Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

