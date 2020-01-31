Zacks: Brokerages Expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. William Lyon Homes posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLH. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities cut William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE WLH opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $886.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

