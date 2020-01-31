Zacks: Brokerages Set $57.50 Target Price for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $57.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.83) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 89bio an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

ETNB opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29. 89bio has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,525,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 837,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 89bio stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 2.69% of 89bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

