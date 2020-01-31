Zacks: Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given $6.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,969. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 40.29%. On average, analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.