Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given $3.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic bought 66,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $86,259.72. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 102,439 shares of company stock worth $178,492. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,573,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 200,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 982.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 585,701 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 89.7% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,542,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 1,674,804 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 91.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,771,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 848,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

