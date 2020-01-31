Zacks: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $6.93 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,229. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

