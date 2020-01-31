ZCore (ZCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $167,851.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $167,851.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $32.15 and $51.55. In the last week, ZCore has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,225,349 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

