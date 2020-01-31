Zealium (NZL) One Day Volume Tops $37.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Zealium has a total market cap of $17,102.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Zealium has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,031,256 coins and its circulating supply is 13,031,256 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.