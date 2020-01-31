Zebi Price Tops $0.0013 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Liquid, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, LATOKEN, OKEx, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

