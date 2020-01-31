Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $549,734.00 and $465.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

