Zel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.10 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Zel has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00712889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118327 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006738 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 91,210,100 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.