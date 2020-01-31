Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $205,603.00 and $173.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

