Zennies (ZENI) Reaches Market Cap of $186,418.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 123.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded 94.4% higher against the dollar. Zennies has a total market capitalization of $186,418.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Zennies

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

