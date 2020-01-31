ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0190 on Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $219,270.00 and $88.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO's total supply is 23,477,295 coins and its circulating supply is 11,551,409 coins. ZENZO's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

