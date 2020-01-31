Zero (ZER) Price Up 50.3% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Zero has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market cap of $941,519.00 and $4,537.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00709244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119724 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002512 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,035,670 coins and its circulating supply is 7,979,153 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

