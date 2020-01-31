ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 49% Higher This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $46,843.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.05814395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128648 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034277 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

