Zilla 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,603.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $451,932.00 and $19,603.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

