Zilliqa Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $58.18 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinhub, Bithumb and Koinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.02922288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00194794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,158,213,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,866,746,794 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinone, DDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, UEX, HitBTC, FCoin, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, Korbit, Bitbns, Hotbit, BitMart, Kyber Network, WazirX, OTCBTC, IDEX, GOPAX, Coinhub, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Gate.io, Huobi, OOOBTC, DEx.top, AirSwap, Koinex, Binance and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

