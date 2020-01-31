Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Zimmer Biomet worth $73,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -308.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

