Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Zions Bancorporation NA has increased its dividend by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Zions Bancorporation NA has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Insiders sold a total of 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.