Zipper Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. Zipper has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $414,053.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000686 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001414 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

