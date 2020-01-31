ZMINE (ZMN) Market Cap Hits $274,640.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $274,640.00 and $247.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00315170 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001795 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.