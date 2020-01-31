ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

