$0.01 EPS Expected for eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. eGain posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. eGain has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $221.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 1,543.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 281,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 11.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 48.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

