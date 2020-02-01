$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Hudson reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. Hudson’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

HUD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 203,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Hudson has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson by 729.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hudson during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

