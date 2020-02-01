-$0.05 EPS Expected for NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCI Building Systems.

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ CNR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 443,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,224. NCI Building Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

