-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). Nlight reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

LASR opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,757.00 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. Nlight has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,026.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,243 shares of company stock worth $6,026,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 460,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 337,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 176,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the third quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter worth $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

