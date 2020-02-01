$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. 9,150,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

