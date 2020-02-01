-$0.11 EPS Expected for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Fluidigm posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLDM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Fluidigm by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fluidigm by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fluidigm by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 235,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

