$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,509,000 after buying an additional 821,767 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,967,000 after buying an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,052,000 after buying an additional 78,369 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 171.9% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,109,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after buying an additional 701,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 968,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,477. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 262.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

