-$0.23 EPS Expected for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 724,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

