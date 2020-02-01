$0.24 EPS Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Tenaris reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

