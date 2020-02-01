$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Williams Companies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,193,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,967,596. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

