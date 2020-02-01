-$0.25 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.58. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

