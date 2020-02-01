-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

EVFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $40,565.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,678 shares of company stock worth $386,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $58,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 724,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 354,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

