-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.21). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

ABEO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 1,834,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.13. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

