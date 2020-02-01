$0.31 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. First Community posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,275. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Pwmco LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $151.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

